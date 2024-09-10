Devara ka Jigra: RRR's Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR chat away with Karan Johar to promote their movies

Jr NTR is in Mumbai for the trailer launch of Kortala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. While there, he caught up with his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar to shoot a promotional video for their films. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor exchange love amid fan wars on social media: All about the Stree-Jigra clash) Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR while promoting Jigra and Devara: Part 1.

Devara ka Jigra

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Devara and fan pages share pictures of Jr NTR, Alia and Karan posing for pictures. Both Jr NTR and Karan opted for casual blue-toned looks, while Alia opted for a black dress and matching heels. One of the pictures see the trio all smiles as they look at the camera and strike a pose. Another sees Alia and Jr NTR chatting away with Karan with ‘Devara ka Jigra’ written on their background.

Ever since the pictures surfaced, fans have been curious to know when the interview will drop. Some others also call Alia and Jr NTR a ‘cute pair’. While Alia and Jr NTR worked together in the SS Rajamouli-directorial, they were not paired with each other. Alia played Ram Charan’s lover in the film while Olivia Morris played Jr NTR’s.

About Jigra and Devara

Alia will soon star in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which will be hitting theatres on October 11. The film, which also stars Vedang Raina, is an action-thriller co-written by Debashish Irengbam. Jigra’s trailer was recently released, revealing that Alia and Vedang play siblings who have endured a difficult childhood. With her brother imprisoned in a foreign jail, Alia’s Satya must turn into a hero to save the day.

Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles will be released in theatres on September 27. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain in supporting roles. Devara is Janhvi’s debut in south cinema and she plays Thangam in the film while Saif plays Bhaira. Jr NTR will play dual roles, Devara and Varadha aka Deva and Vara in the film.