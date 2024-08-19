 Jeh can't stop grinning as Sara Ali Khan ties him rakhi: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Raksha Bandhan | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jeh can't stop grinning as Sara Ali Khan ties him rakhi: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Raksha Bandhan

BySoumya Srivastava
Aug 19, 2024 03:22 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at dad Saif Ali Khan's house for the annual Raksha Bandhan ceremony. She tied rakhi on her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan has once again shared the cutest pictures of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers. The photos show her at dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor's Bandra home for the ceremony. She tied a rakhi to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and even her adorable half-brother Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). (Also read: Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: His 5 best pics with all four kids)

Didi/appa Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim and Jeh.
Didi/appa Sara Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim and Jeh.

The Khan-dani Raksha Bandhan

Sara, who chose a lovely yellow suit for the occasion, made Jeh laugh as she tied him a rakhi. Even Ibrahim could be seen talking to Jeh, who sat in his mother Kareena's lap. Kareena wore a pink kurta pyjama and Jeh looked cute in a blue kurta and white pyjama.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan was also there for the celebrations. She wore a red kurta pyjama with golden embroidery. In the final picture from Sara's carousel, Jeh flexed his muscles and posed with Saif, Sara and Ibrahim.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan,” Sara wrote with the photos. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. He later married Kareena and had sons Taimur and Jeh with her. Taimur was missing from this year's Rakhi celebrations, something even fans noticed on Instagram. “WHO SENT TAIMUR TO SCHOOL ITS A HOLIDAY,” joked a person. “Where is taimur,” asked another.

Sara's second visit to Saif's this week

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the inside pictures from her father's birthday celebration at his residence on August 16.

Sara, accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan adorned their father's home with vibrant balloons inscribed with messages like "Best Dad" and “Happy Birthday.”

One of the photos featured Sara and Ibrahim posing with their father, while another captured a moment with Saif cutting his birthday cake alongside wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In her Instagram post, Sara wished her father with a heartfelt message, "Happiest Birthday, Abba."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jeh can't stop grinning as Sara Ali Khan ties him rakhi: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Raksha Bandhan
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On