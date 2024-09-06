Jr NTR on cousin ‘Mokshu’ debuting in Tollywood with Prasanth Varma film: ‘A new chapter in your life’

Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja is making his on-screen debut in a film helmed by HanuMan director Prasanth Varma. His cousins, actors Jr NTR and Kalyanram, sent him good wishes, stating that he always has their grandfather - the late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s (NTR) blessings. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 advance booking: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor film makes more than $500k in US) Jr NTR sent good wishes to his cousin Mokshagnya Teja on his movie debut.

Jr NTR, Kalyanram congratulate ‘Mokshu’

Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Mokshagnya’s debut film announcement poster, writing, “Congratulations on your debut into the world of cinema! May all the divine forces along with Thatha garu (grandfather), shower blessings upon you as you begin a new chapter in your life! Happy birthday Mokshu @MokshNandamuri.”

His brother Kalyanram also said something similar, writing, “Welcome to the Tinsel Town Mokshu!!” Then, in Telugu, he wrote, “I sincerely hope you rise to a position where you keep our grandfather’s legacy alive,” adding, “Wish you a very very Happy Birthday!!”

Mokshagnya Teja’s debut superhero film

On Mokshagnya’s birthday, Prasanth announced the film on X, stating that it will be a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). “With great joy & privilege, Introducing you…“NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA MOKSHAGNYA TEJA” Happy birthday Mokshu. Welcome to @ThePVCU. Let’s do it. Thanks to #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu for all the trust & blessings. Hoping to make this one much more special & memorable for everyone.”

Much like HanuMan, the first film in PVCU, this one will also be a superhero film based on Indian mythology. PVCU will also have Adhira, with producer DVV Danayya’s son Dasari Kalyan, apart from Jai Hanuman, the sequel of HanuMan. Ranveer Singh previously teamed up with Prasanth for a superhero film but walked out of the project for unknown reasons.

The Nandamuri family explained

For the uninitiated, NTR was an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, editor, and politician who served as the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. He is considered one of the influential actors not just in Tollywood but also in Indian cinema. He has 12 children, including producer Jayakrishna, actors Balakrishna and Harikrishna and politician Daggubati Purandeswari.

Mokshagnya is one of Balakrishna’s three children. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani and Tejaswini are Mokshagnya’s sisters. Harikrishna's sons Kalyanram and Jr NTR are half brothers from his two marriages. His eldest son, Janaki Ram, died in a road mishap in 2014. Incidentally, Harikrishna was also killed in an accident in 2018.