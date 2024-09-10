Vedang Raina exclusive interview: ‘I am still getting used to being in the limelight’

The actor, who has been announced as the face of Garnier India, recently caught up Hindustan Times, reflecting on his journey in Bollywood, and his love for music, at the Garnier Green Academy event in Singapore.

On his career

The actor made his debut with The Archies (2023), which also featured Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. Now, he will be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which is slated to release in October this year.

“After my debut, I went on to do Jigra with Alia. I can talk about it now, which feels surreal. It has been an insane journey from my very first day on set,” Vedang tells us.

He adds, “Working on The Archies was a dream come true at the time. And Jigra was an even bigger dream come true for my second film to be working with the likes of Alia and Vasan [Bala] sir. It has been a huge honour and a huge privilege. I am very excited for this project to come out and for the world to see”.

Further talking about his ‘insane’ journey, Vedang exclaims, “It has been 0 to 1000 to 2000. So I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to the things that are set to happen in the future”.

On tryst with fame

Getting into the spotlight was something new for Vedang, and he is still trying to adjust to it.

“For me, there have been a lot of takeaways because most of these things have been new for me. Just the fact that I'm in the limelight is new to me,” Vedang, adding, “Even if one person on the street recognises me, it's absolutely new to me. Never in my life, I thought that that would be the case”.

“All these things take some getting used to. Your life also changes. What I realised and has been my number one takeaway, is that always be yourself. Because there will be a lot of changes around you given the nature of the industry. You have to maintain your own. You can't forget your own identity amid all this,” adds the actor, who is super happy to be the Gen Z icon of Garnier India, and is determined to work towards putting light on ‘Green Beauty’, for which he also went to the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore to understand the importance of sustainable skincare.

He admits he is still getting used to attention, adding, “It was shocking for many months. Now, after six months, I'm a bit used to it”.

On his love for music

The actor is also inclined towards music. He gave a glimpse of the same through the teaser of Jigra in which he has sung a song, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai.

He shared that he hopes to continue his bond with music. “It has always been a dream of mine (to create music) and it continues to be a dream of mine. If ever I get the time or the opportunity to, I would love to take some time out and make some interesting music and put it out there someday,” he ends.

Jigra releases in theatres on October 11.