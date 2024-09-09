Bobby Deol reveals he waited for more than a year to shoot Animal, was worried that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will drop him

Bobby Deol earned a lot of praise for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor played the role of Abrar Haque, who is the main antagonist in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Did you know that Bobby once feared that he would be dropped by the director? The actor opened up about shooting the film in a new interview with Humans of Bombay, where he said he started to worry that he was no longer required after Ranbir shot for the film so long. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on backlash for Animal: I don’t really agree with them) Bobby Deol in a scene from Animal.

What Bobby said about Animal

Talking about how was approached for the film, Bobby said, “I got a message from him. He introduced himself and told me he wanted to meet me for a film. I thought, ‘Is it really him?’ I called and arranged the meeting. He showed me a photo of myself from when I participated in the Celebrity Cricket League and said, ‘I want to cast you because I love this expression of yours!'”

‘Will they suddenly say they don’t require me?’

Bobby said that he was surprised when Sandeep Reddy Vanga told him that the character would be mute. He went on to add, “I waited 1.5 years to shoot the film. The film is 3.5 hours long, so they were shooting with Ranbir for a long time… and during that period, I kept thinking, ‘Are they going to change their mind? Will they suddenly say they don’t require me?’ Those thoughts crossed my mind, but Sandeep Reddy is a sweetheart. I learned sign language for the role. It was fun and exciting and it became a huge success—although I never imagined it would become a cult hit, I had a gut feeling about it.”

Animal went on to become a blockbuster, even after it was slammed for promoting male toxicity. Ranbir played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film released in theatres last year in December.