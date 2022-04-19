Srinidhi Shetty reacts to Shehnaaz Gill giving away major KGF Chapter 2 spoiler on Twitter; says 'I found it cute'

Srinidhi Shetty, whose recent film KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking records at the box office, has opened up about Shehnaaz Gill accidentally giving away a spoiler from the film. Srinidhi and Shehnaaz recently interacted on Twitter after the latter tweeted her appreciation for the film. However, Shehnaaz ended up revealing the pre-climax scene in her Twitter exchange with Srinidhi. Also Read| Raveena Tandon shares clip of people throwing coins in a theatre screening KGF Chapter 2: 'After a long time...'

It started when Shehnaaz took to Twitter on Friday, a day after KGF 2's release, to praise the film. She had written, "Congratulations, I love you…..All…Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash. peace out…..Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel. Hats off KGF 2." Srinidhi responded to Shehnaaz's compliments with a "Thank you," after which the latter tweeted, "Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khai aap ne (You don't need to thank me. You deserve the compliments since you took a bullet for Rocky bhai)….. loved your performance."

Thankyouuu🤗😇🙏🏻 — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) April 15, 2022

Shehnaaz later realised that she gave away too much information about the film, and apologised for it in a tweet. Responding to a fan's tweet, she wrote, "It was a hangover of the movie. Ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha dil ki baat muh pe aagayi (I won't say anything now, sorry, I didn't think so much, I just said what was in my heart)…. Control Shehnaaz control."

Srinidhi recently spoke about the interaction and said that she found it cute that Shehnaaz accidentally gave away a spoiler. She told Bollywood Hungama, "I absolutely find her very very adorable, and the moment I saw her tweet, I actually did not believe initially so I thought it would have been a fan page, so I clicked again to make sure that it's a verified page. Then I was like, 'wow, she loved the movie,' so I couldn't wait and I had to like thank her. And then the next tweet I see is she is actually telling about the pre-climax, and then I was like, 'okay.'"

Srinidhi added, "But I really really found it quite cute, that's why I told 'it's okay. You liked the movie and that's the biggest deal for us. I think I could connect with how audience would think that 'oh you gave away your life for Rocky' so she put it in a very nice way."

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. Apart from Yash and Srinidhi, the second part also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Malavika Avinash.

