OTT releases to watch this week: Love Sitara, Gyeongseong Creature, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and more

OTT releases to watch this week: These digital releases have it all. From the romantic drama Love, Sitara to horror with Grotesquerie and action with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, take your pick from this list of web series and films releasing on various OTT platforms this week. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma show sees decline in viewership: Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar episode lags behind Ranbir Kapoor’s season 1 magic) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Love Sitara, Gyeongseong Creature and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Love, Sitara - Zee5

Set in lush Kerala, Love, Sitara explores love, self-discovery, and the dynamics of a modern relationship. The film stars Sobhita Dhulipala as the titular Sitara, an interior designer who struggles under the weight of expectations regarding her personal life. But then, she meets Arjun, a talented chef played by Rajeev Siddhartha. As their relationship blossoms, Sitara learns to break free of patterns and stay true to herself.

Grotesquerie - Disney+ Hotstar

Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, is a woman on edge investigating a series of gruesome crimes that feel oddly personal. The more she delves deeper into these cases, the more her personal life unravels. Adding to the mix is her strained relationship with her daughter and her husband’s hospitalisation. A nun and investigative journalist, Sister Megan, played by Micaela Diamond, comes along right on time to help her in Grotesquerie.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram - Netflix

Surya, played by Nani, is a man struggling to cope with anger issues that have plagued him since childhood in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. A promise made to his mother keeps him in check. He finds an arch nemesis in Inspector Daya, played by SJ Suryah, another man who can’t control his temper either. The Vivek Athreya-directed film sees these two play a dangerous game to best each other, with consequences that force Surya to step up to save the day.

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2) - Netflix

The second season of the acclaimed Korean series Gyeongseong Creature involves a massive time jump, transporting viewers from the streets of 1945 Gyeongseong to modern-day Seoul. Yoon Chae-ok, played by Han So Hee encounters a man who looks exactly like Jang Tae-sang, played by Park Seo Joon. New characters and a new mystery up the stakes for this duo who fight against monstrous entities.

Killer Heat - Prime Video

Killer Heat is a thriller based on Jo Nesbø’s short story The Jealousy Man. It follows a private detective, Nick Bali, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, an American expat drawn to the mysterious death of a member of an influential Greek shipping family, Leo Vardakis, played by Richard Madden. What seems like an accidental death unveils a web of lies, jealousy and intigue. An identical twin, Elias and his wife, played by Shailene Woodley, only add to the mounting tension.