Sobhita Dhulipala talks about 'simple' engagement to Naga Chaitanya, says she wants 'the whole motherhood experience'

In a recent interview, Sobhita Dhulipala discussed her engagement to Naga Chaitanya, her upcoming wedding, motherhood, and more. Talking to Galatta, she got candid about how she always saw herself becoming a mother and the importance of ‘Telugu-ness’ at special moments like these. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya on his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala: Will disclose the details soon) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 9 this year.

‘The engagement was what it’s meant to be’

Sobhita baulked at calling her engagement ‘simple’ but explained why she didn’t feel like the special moment on August 9 needed any ‘embellishments’. She said, “I don't think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning...no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don't feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So I didn't feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect.”

‘I always wanted the motherhood experience’

The actor also admitted that she always imagined being married and having children someday. And when it happens, Sobhita said she always knew she would stick to her traditions. “I did always think that I always wanted the whole motherhood experience. I was very clear about it, and getting married. I always saw myself in that setting. I always wanted Telugu-ness to be a part of moments like this. I am very attached to my roots, to tradition and my parents. That's something I fantasised about.”

Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya’s wedding

Sobhita and Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad on August 9 and are yet to announce their wedding date. The engagement ceremony was intimate, only attended by their parents. In the interview, Sobhita also hinted at the kind of sarees she would wear for her wedding. She spoke about how Telugu brides traditionally wear a lagnam saree - a silk saree in any colour and another one in white with a red border. For the engagement, she wore a half saree designed by Manish Malhotra.