Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts ring for the first time after engagement to Naga Chaitanya. See pics

When actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in August after years of rumours about them dating, the couple shared carefully selected pictures of their special day. While the photos included everything from the decor to their outfits and quiet moments after the ceremony, fans were curious to see Sobhita’s engagement ring. (Also Read: Daggubati family hosted a high tea for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya after their engagement) A closer look at Sobhita Dhulipala's classy engagement ring.

First look at Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement ring

Sobhita decided to finally indulge them and share pictures of her looking stunning in a saree, all while flaunting a classy engagement ring. She posted pictures on her Instagram, dressed in an animal print saree, with the caption reading, “Calling this Safari-Noir now. For @satyapaulindia in Hyderabad.”

The pictures show her wearing a black, sleeveless blouse that complements the saree she picked. While she looked stunning in it, all eyes were on the massive rock on her finger. Some pictures show her daintily pushing her hair back, while others show the engagement ring popping against her saree's monochrome and yellow-orange tones. Gold jewellery completed her look, but it’s the simple band on her ring finger with the diamond that caught our eye.

Sobhita flaunting a massive diamond on her finger.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding plans

After Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8, everyone was curious to know when they’ll get married. Recently, Sobhita was papped in Mumbai at the Angry Young Men premiere and blushed when asked about her fiance.

Chaitanya spoke about the kind of wedding he wanted at an event in Hyderabad, stating, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding, but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it to be.” He also claimed that nothing about the wedding date or venue has been finalised yet.

Upcoming work

Chaitanya will soon be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Sobhita will be next seen in Vandana Kataria's Sitara.