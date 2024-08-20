Newly-engaged Sobhita Dhulipala blushes as paparazzi quiz her about fiancé Naga Chaitanya. Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made headlines with their low-key engagement ceremony earlier in August. The couple pleasantly surprised fans by announcing the engagement. Sobhita, known for keeping her personal life private, was recently spotted in Mumbai at the screening of Angry Young Men. The actor blushed when a photographer teased her by asking about Chaitanya. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, first pics out; Nagarjuna blesses couple) Sobhita Dhulipala blushed at Angry Young Men screening as paps asked her about Naga Chaitanya.

Pap teases Sobhita about Naga Chaitanya

In the video, as Sobhita came out of her car, the photographers started screaming, “Sobhita ji congratulations (Congratulations on your engagement Sobhita).”

As she smiled and posed for them, one of the hotographers asked, “Sobhita ji Naga Sir kaha hain (Sobhita, where is Naga Chaitanya)?” The actor smiled and blushed as she flaunted her engagement ring. She waved to the photographers before entering the screening of Angry Young Men. Sobhita opted for a denim jumpsuit for the event.

Sobhita's engagement with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita and Chaitanya got engaged on August 8. While sharing their first picture from the close-knit ceremony, his father, actor Nagarjun, wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love.”

Sobhita and Chaitanya also shared a joint post a day after their engagement and captioned it, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. – From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.”

Sobhita Dhulipala's acting career

Sobhita mde her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. She has worked in movies like Ponniyin Selvan - 1, Ponniyin Selvan - 2 and Monkey Man. Sobhita will be next seen in Vandana Kataria's Sitara.