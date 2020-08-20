e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he was ‘mostly embarrassed’ about starring in 10 Things I Hate About You

Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he was ‘mostly embarrassed’ about starring in 10 Things I Hate About You

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who most recently appeared in Project Power, has said that he was particularly embarrassed about one movie in his filmography.

hollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger broke out after 10 Things I Hate About You.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger broke out after 10 Things I Hate About You.
         

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he used to be "embarrassed" about having starred in the popular teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You. A modern take on the Shakespearean comedy The Taming of the Shrew, the movie was one of the actor's earliest lead roles.

He would go on to star in diverse films including Inception, 500 Days of Summer and The Dark Knight Rises. Directed by Gil Junger, 10 Things I Hate About You also launched the careers of Hollywood stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

As someone who was inclined towards watching arthouse films like Billy Bob Thorton's Sling Blade and Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, Gordon-Levitt said he was initially "not sold" on the 1999 movie. "I was going to arthouse cinemas and watching movies coming from Sundance (Film Festival) and watching Sling Blade and Reservoir Dogs and Soderbergh and Tarantino, and that's what I wanted to do. I know this sounds weird to say or it sounds like I'm not grateful, (but) I was always a little embarrassed before then. I was mostly embarrassed about 10 Things I Hate About You, to be honest. I was," the actor told Vanity Fair magazine.

Also read: Project Power movie review: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s superhero film ends Netflix’s action movie hot-streak

Gordon-Levitt, 39, said when he got an opportunity to work on Sundance films Brick and Mysterious Skin, he felt he was doing "what I wanted to do". "They felt like a reflection of me and the art that I liked. When I look back now, I'm kind of equally proud of all those things, but subjectively at that time ... it was really meaningful to me," he said.

The actor, however, added that shooting for 10 Things I Hate About You was an "incredible" experience. Gordon-Levitt's latest release is the Netflix film Project Power, which also stars Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback, and Rodrigo Santoro.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In