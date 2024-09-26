Kapil Sharma show sees decline in viewership: Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar episode lags behind Ranbir Kapoor’s season 1 magic

Despite the star-studded lineup, the episode's viewership numbers fell short of expectations, drawing only half the audience of Ranbir's season 1 premiere.

A downward spiral

The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with the second season on September 22. As per Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, the show, led by comedian Kapil Sharma, claimed the number eight spot on the non-English TV list last week, with 1.2 million views and 1.4 million viewing hours.

Looking back, the first season premiered with an episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The episode introduced Sunil Grover back to the team. It garnered a viewership of 2.5 million with a global rank of 3 in the top 10 list.

Despite a promising start, The Great Indian Kapil Show's viewership witnessed a decline throughout its first season. Following the successful premiere, the show's ratings spiraled downward.

In week two, the show slipped to the fifth spot, and by week three, it had dropped to seventh with a mere 1.7 million views, despite featuring the cast of Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila. Throughout the season, the show hosted an impressive array of celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Ed Sheeran, Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom, and the entire cast of Heeramandi.

However, even this star-studded lineup failed to reverse the show's downward trend.

About season two

The second episode of the show's second season will feature team Devara Part 1: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. As per the promos, it is going to be a fun ride. The film’s cast will be seen dancing on the stage, entertaining the audience. In one clip, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Jr NTR to name his favourite heroine from the North. Without even thinking for a moment, he reveals that it is Janhvi Kapoor's mother and late actress Sridevi. “No, Sridevi is my answer for the South” said Saif Ali Khan in jest.