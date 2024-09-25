The Great Indian Kapil Show: Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi started fighting with Boney 'like a North-Indian'

The second episode of the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests. The teaser promo of the episode was shared by Netflix India on Wednesday morning. It showed Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan playing dumb charades and Janhvi joking about how her parents picked up habits from each other's cultures. (Also read: Kiku Sharda on dressing up as a woman on The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘I can go to any extent for my craft’) Janhvi Kapoor talked about the bond her parents shared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Devara stars in the house

Jr NTR made a grand entry on the show, and went on to tease Janhvi that he sent her food two times while she was shooting in Hyderabad, but she did not reciprocate the gesture. Janhvi could not stop blushing in embarrassment.

Meanwhile, when Kapil asked Jr NTR about his favourite actress from the North, he named Sridevi. Saif interrupted that Sridevi was his answer for the South! Janhvi went on to talk about the bond between her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Boney is North Indian while Sridevi was from the South. Janhvi shared, “Papa had already converted. He would have idli sambar for breakfast instead of aloo parathas. By the end of it, Mom started fighting like a North Indian.”

At the age of 54, Sridevi died after accidental drowning a Dubai hotel in 2018.

All about Devara

Devara: Part 1 will be released in theatres on September 27. Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam. The first part of Devara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show along with the Devara cast, will stream on Netflix this Saturday.