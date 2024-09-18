Govinda's wife Sunita reveals why she'll not join The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai'

‘Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai’

When she was told that she could give tough competition to Archana on the comedy show, Sunita laughed and said, "Arrey rakhte hee nahi hai koi. Pata hai Kapil Sharma ne bola hai mujhe, 'Inko (Archana) hata ke na aap ko bithana chahiye'. Maine kaha, 'Hata toh kam se kam' (No one keeps me on that show. You know Kapil even told me they will take me, so I said first remove Archana)."

Sunita was then asked if she would do the show if she got an actual offer. She said, "See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote (I cannot lie, I don't get along with Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, otherwise I would have done it). But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti. If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti (I follow a principle in my life – I never forgive someone for doing something bad, even if God asked me to, I will not want to see that person's face)."

Sunita's feud with Krushna-Kashmera

Back in 2021, Govinda's wife Sunita had slammed Kashmera, wife of his nephew Krushna Abhishek. Sunita had hinted at her being a 'bad daughter-in-law'. This happened after Krushna had opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show episode that featured Govinda and Sunita as guests. Following this, the family feud made headlines again and till date Sunita avoids Krushna-Kashmera.