Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja lashes out at Kashmera Shah: 'Problems in house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law'

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, has lashed out at actor Kashmera Shah, who is the wife of their nephew Krushna Abhishek. She appears to have called her a 'bad daughter-in-law'. In a new interview, Sunita also said that issues are created always in the public domain from 'Krushna's side'.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek had opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show episode which featured Govinda and Sunita Ahuja as guests. Following this, the family feud was fired up again.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sunita Ahuja reacted to Kashmera's remark (in which she had asked ‘who is Sunita’) and said, "I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side."

"We don't need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can't ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect. I don't know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda's wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don't have time to look at such people," Sunita added.

After Krushna chose not to feature in the show that had Sunita and Govinda as guests, Sunita had said that she was distressed beyond words. Recalling her stance three years ago, Sunita had said that 'the issues will never get resolved' and added, 'I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life'.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Kashmera had said, “Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai (They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need of him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita?)"