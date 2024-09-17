Archana Puran Singh says others on The Great Indian Kapil Show are paid double her salary

Archana Puran Singh is busy promoting the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor was in conversation with Siddharth Kannan with the rest of the cast members, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, where she shared that all of them are paid double because they work harder. She is okay with what she is paid because she only has to laugh on the show. (Also read: Kapil Sharma announces premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Know when and where to watch) Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma during an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What Archana said

When Archana was asked whether she was ever asked to tone down her laughter, she said, “Woh log aaj toh dharti par nahi chalte honge. Jisne mujhe bol diya ki aap kam haso (Those people might not be on this earth who would suggest me to tone my laughter down)!” Sunil interrupted saying how can anyone say that when she is getting paid to laugh. Archana laughed and nodded in agreement, saying that she is very happy laughing the way she does.

Moreover, when asked whether the rest of the team ever get jealous that they have to put on so much make-up and react spontaneously when Archana simply reacts, she said, “Paise ye log double le jate hai. Toh sahi hai na mehnat karo bhai. (These people earn double the money, so they must do the hard work). I’m getting paid to laugh, and they’re getting paid for their hard work. Some get paid for their beauty, others for their talent, but I get paid for all of that.”

More details

The teaser of Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released last week. It boasts a star-studded guest list, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, cricketer Rohit Sharma, and the stars of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

It premieres on Netflix on September 21.