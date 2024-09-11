Kapil Sharma announces premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Know when and where to watch

Kapil Sharma had recently announced the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now the actor has confirmed the release date of the standup-comedy show as well. In a new promo, Kapil and his team shared details about the upcoming season in a fun video. (Also read: Netflix India renews The Great Indian Kapil Show for season 2) Kapil Sharma announced the premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2.

Kapil Sharma announces premiere date of his show

The video begins with Kapil along with Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh having a round table meeting discussion. Kapil can be seen saying, “Subah se 10 dose kha liye tum logo ne koi idea hai ki nahi (You guys had 10 Dosas since morning, do you have any idea?” Kiku replies, “Nahi aa rahe ideas kuchh (No, we don't have any idea).”

Archana then interrupts and says, “Har shanivaar jab apna show aaye (Whenever ou show airs every Saturday…),” as Kapil adds, “…To log kahe ki aaj shanivaar nahi funnyvaar hai (Then people should say it is not Saturday, it is Funnyvaar).” As everyone agrees with the concept, Kapil announces that the series will premiere on September 21.

The official Instagram handle of The Great Indian Kapil Show captioned its post as, “Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st September se. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par! (We will fill your Saturdays with fun and laughter from September 21. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show every Saturday only on Netflix).”

Fans react to TGIKS Season 2 announcement

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, “We want Dr Gulati back.” Another fan wrote, “Super duper excited (laughing and heart emoji).” A fan humourously commented, “21 Feptember se (From September 21).” A user also wrote, “Super excited to see you again (heart emoji) @kapilsharma (fire emoji).” Another user commented, “Finally aa raha hei...ab jaldi wapas mat jaana please (Finally they are back…now please don't go back so soon).”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show had celebrity guests including Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhia Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the entire cast of Heeramandi.