Kiku Sharda on dressing up as a woman on The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘I can go to any extent for my craft’

What Kiku said

During the chat, Kiku said, “I never had any apprehensions about dressing up as a woman, I have done this from The Great Indian Comedy Show days. I am an actor so I should be able to deliver everything that comes my way. As far as I make it entertaining, it’s fine. Whenever I play a woman character, I make sure it is very dignified and enduring, it stays in the cute zone only. If I dressed up as a woman and the audience didn’t accept it, then I wouldn’t have continued, but it has been done well. I can go to any extent for my craft.”

Kiku also spoke about his long association with Kapil Sharma through the show over the years, and said, “Kapil has been a different high. It has been 11 years that I have been doing the show, but working with Kapil has helped me learn so much, and grow so much. It has helped me become the person I am today.”

More details

The Great Indian Kapil Show also features Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. The first episode of season two premired last Saturday, where Jigra stars Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar were present as guests. The next episode will have Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.