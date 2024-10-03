Pawan Kalyan’s daughter Polena joins him and sister Aadya for a rare family picture in Tirupati

Actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has always been fiercely protective of his personal life. So much so that his children, whom he shares with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, have rarely been in the public eye. Which is why fans were thrilled to see both his daughters accompanying him to Tirupati recently. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan responds to Karthi's apology over his comment on Tirupati laddu row: ‘Handle such topics with care’) Pawan Kalyan with his daughters Aadya and Polena in Tirupati.

Pawan Kalyan’s daughters

On Wednesday, Pawan visited Tirupati with his daughters, Aadya and Polena Anjana Pawanova. The actor’s PR posted pictures and videos of their visit on X (formerly Twitter), leaving fans thrilled. The spokesperson also wrote that Polena had to sign a faith declaration form co-signed by her father to visit the temple, given her Russian heritage. The trio even posed for a rare family photo together.

Fans were surprised to see Polena look grown up, given that they saw her in public years ago. One fan commented, “Intha pedhavallu ipoyar enti, Rc tho boat midha unde chinna pilla thiney naa asalu. (They look so grown up, are these the same little kids who were once spotted with Ram Charan on a boat?)” Another wrote, “Both looking like twins,” referring to Aadya and Polena.

For the unversed, Pawan married actor Renu Desai in 2009 and divorced her in 2012. They have a son and a daughter - Akira Nandan and Aadya. He married Anna, an actor-model from Russia, in 2013. They have a daughter and a son - Polena and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Akira and Aadya are often spotted at Konidela family events but it’s rare for fans to see pictures of Polena or Mark.

Upcoming work

After his political victory in AP, Pawan recently resumed shooting for one of his signed projects. He is shooting for Jay Krisna and Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which also features Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. Apart from this, he has also said yes to Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.