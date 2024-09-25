Pawan Kalyan responds to Karthi's apology over his comment on Tirupati laddu row: ‘Handle such topics with care’

Actor Karthi apologised to actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday for his recent comment on the Tirupati laddu row. After his apology, the actor-politician responded with a long note on X (formerly Twitter), telling Karthi he ‘appreciated the gesture’ and reminding him to ‘handle such topics with care’. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan warns film industry not to make light of Tirupati laddu row; Karthi apologises for recent comments) Pawan Kalyan also wished Karthi good luck on his upcoming film Meiyazhagan.

‘I understand it was unintentional’

Pawan started his note by writing that he appreciated Karthi’s ‘swift response’ as well as the ‘respect shown towards shared traditions’. He added, “Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care.”

Pawan also wrote that while he understood the comment was made unintentionally, as public figures, they need to be wary of what they say. “That said, I wanted to bring this to your notice with no intentions behind it, and I understand the situation was unintentional. Our responsibility as public figures is to foster unity and respect, especially regarding what we cherish most—our culture and spiritual values. Let's always strive to uplift these values while continuing to inspire through cinema.”

He ended the note by ‘expressing his admiration’ for Karthi as a ‘remarkable actor’ whose ‘dedication and talent have consistently enriched our cinema.” He also wished Suriya, Jyotika and the whole team of Meiyazhagan, which is releasing in Telugu as Sathyam Sundaram, good luck.

“Thank you for your heartfelt wishes, sir!” Suriya responded to Pawan’s post, while Karthi wrote, “Thank you for your hearty wishes, dear sir!”

What happened

At an event held for Meiyazhagan in Hyderabad, Karthi commented, “Ipudu laddu gurinchi matladakoddu. Sensitive topic adi. Manaki oddu adi (Let’s not talk about laddus now. It’s a sensitive topic. We don’t need it).”

Pawan took offence and warned the film industry to not make light of the matter, “You’re joking about laddu…I saw how it was talked about at a movie event yesterday, how laddu is a sensitive issue. Don’t you ever say that, no. Don’t you ever dare to say that please. I respect you as actors, but when it comes to Sanatana Dharma, please, you have to think hundred times before you say a word.”

Upcoming work

Karthi will soon be seen in Meiyazhagan and Sardar 2. Pawan recently resumed shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will also star in They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.