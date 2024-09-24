Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan vs Prakash Raj on Tirupati Laddu row: ‘Film industry should not make light of this'

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and film actor Prakash Raj engaged in a war of words on social media platform X over the ongoing Tirupati Laddu row, with the Janasena chief slamming the film industry of “making light” of issues related to religion. Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and actor Prakash Raj

Kalyan arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning to perform a purification ritual of as part of his 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha'. He slammed Prakash Raj for questioning his secularism credentials, to which the actor said that he will reply to Kalyan's statement soon.

Kalyan said, “I am addressing the sanctity of Hinduism and issues like food adulteration. Why should I not speak about these matters? I respect you Prakash Raj, and when it comes to secularism, it must be mutual. I do not understand why you are criticizing me. Should I not speak out against attacks on Sanatana Dharma? Prakash should learn a lesson. The film industry and others should not make light of this issue; I am very serious about Sanatana Dharma.”

“Many critics have targeted Ayyappa and Goddess Saraswati. Sanatana Dharma is of utmost importance. Every Hindu should take responsibility in this regard. If similar issues arose in other religions, there would be widespread agitation,” the actor-turned-politician added.

Replying to this statement on X, Prakash Raj said, “Dear Pawan Kalyan garu, i saw your press meet. What I have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising. I am shooting abroad; I will come back to reply to your questions. Meanwhile, I would appreciate it if you could go through my tweet earlier and understand.”

Earlier, Kalyan had expressed the need to establish a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at the national level while speaking about the alleged usage of animal fat in making the laddus at Tirupati-Tirumala mandir.

"We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions were to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP government then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices," Pawan Kalyan said on X.

"Many be the time has come to constitute a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at a National level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of 'Sanathana Dharma' in any form," he added.

Replying to this, Prakash Raj posted, “Dear Pawan Kalyan, it has happened in a state where you are a DCM. Please Investigate and find out the culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally? We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center)”