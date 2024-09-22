Tirupati Laddu row: Andhra govt appoints SIT, temple trust forms sensory panel

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, has announced the formation of a sensory panel to assess the quality of food offerings, following a controversy over the alleged adulteration of ingredients used in the temple’s famous laddu prasadam. The panel will evaluate food samples based on aroma, taste, and texture, said TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao during a press briefing on Sunday. The Tirupati laddu is made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.(Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams/X)

“To ensure confidence is restored in devotees and they pray with a peaceful mind, one-day samprokshnas and shanti homams (purification rituals) will be conducted tomorrow,” said Rao. “We hope this restores the sanctity of the devalayam (temple).”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an officer of Inspector General rank or higher, to probe irregularities in the procurement of ghee and other matters related to temple operations.

"An IG level or above officer manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons, misuse of power and give a report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration), there is no compromise," said Naidu.

The move comes after TTD revealed findings of sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard (pig fat) in recent samples tested for quality, echoing claims made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had previously criticised the procurement procedures for ghee during the former YSRCP government, alleging that lax standards had led to the compromise in quality.

Referring to the letter written by YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu dismissed it as an attempt at diversion, calling the allegations part of "concocted stories" aimed at deflecting blame.

To restore the temple's sanctity, Naidu announced a special purification ritual, the Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana, would take place on Monday at the Bangaru Bavi (golden well) Yagashala inside the temple. "From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., this ritual will be performed to undo the desecration," he said.