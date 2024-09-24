Pawan Kalyan warns film industry not to make light of Tirupati laddu row; Karthi apologises for recent comments

Karthi made a throwaway comment on Monday during a recent event for his upcoming film Meiyazhagan in Hyderabad. The actor indirectly commented that ‘laddus are a sensitive topic’, offending actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan. Pawan referred to the comment and asked the film industry to refrain from speaking about the Tirupati laddu row on Tuesday. (Also Read: Karthi to be the next superhero in Prasanth Varma's PVCU? Here’s what he said) Pawan Kalyan took offence at some recent comments made by Karthi on the Tirupati laddu row.

What Karthi said

At the event, the anchor was showing Karthi various memes made on him and asked, “Laddu kavala naina? (Do you want a laddu?)” to which he replied while smiling, “Ipudu laddu gurinchi matladakoddu. Sensitive topic adi. Manaki oddu adi (Let’s not talk about laddus now. It’s a sensitive topic. We don’t need it).”

This was met with cheers and whistles. The anchor persisted, asking him if he would like a motichoor laddu, which he refused. “Laddu oddu (I don’t want a laddu),” he said firmly.

Pawan Kalyan’s warning

Pawan has now spoken to the media and warned the film industry not to comment on the row. He said, “I am telling the film industry. If you’re going to talk about it, talk respectfully. Or don’t talk at all. But people won’t forgive you if you joke about it or make memes. This is deeply painful for many. You’re joking about laddu…I saw how it was talked about at a movie event yesterday, how laddu is a sensitive issue. Don’t you ever say that, no. Don’t you ever dare to say that please. I respect you as actors, but when it comes to Sanatana Dharma, please, you have to think hundred times before you say a word.”

Karthi’s apology

After Pawan spoke to the press, Karthi issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter) that it was not his intention to hurt anyone. He called it a ‘misunderstanding’ writing, “Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

Karthi will soon be seen in Meiyazhagan and Sardar 2. Pawan recently resumed shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will also star in They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.