Pawan Kalyan resumes shooting for the first time after victory in AP elections; joins set of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is back on sets after winning the Andhra Pradesh elections. The actor whose Jana Sena Party won all 21 state seats is now the Deputy Chief Minister. The team of his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, shared an exciting update with fans on Monday. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan criticises portrayal of heroes in south cinema as ‘smugglers’) Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan back on sets

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Hari Hara Veera Mallu shared a new poster of Pawan from the film and announced that it will be released in theatres on March 28. “UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT" Storming into cinemas near you on March 28th, 2025! The Warrior Outlaw ~ Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu Joins the Shoot! Hari Hara Veera Mallu shoot resumed today at 7am in a set erected at Vijayawada,” they wrote, sharing details.

The team started shooting for the film with an action sequence on a specially erected set in Vijayawada by production designer Thotha Tharani. Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell is also on set working with Pawan and a massive crew of 400 stuntsmen. Actors Nasser, Raghu Babu, Ayyappa P Sharma, Sunil, Narra Srinu and Nihar are also part of the shoot.

Jyothi Krisna takes over from Krish

While Krish Jagarlamudi directed the film till before Pawan took a hiatus, Jyothi Krisna has taken over the directing duties now. With the release date announcement, fans are also thrilled to know that they will see more films from Pawan despite him joining politics.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also feature Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. MM Keeravani composed the music for the film. Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer, and Srinivas Mohan is the VFX Supervisor.

A Dayakar Rao is producing the film on the Mega Surya Productions banner, and producer AM Rathnam is presenting it. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Pawan has also said yes to Sujeeth's They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.