Karthi to be the next superhero in Prasanth Varma's PVCU? Here’s what he said

Actor Karthi was in Hyderabad on Monday to promote his upcoming Tamil film with Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan. The film will be released in Telugu as Sathyam Sundaram. While there, the actor spoke about potentially working with director Prasanth Varma in a superhero film. (Also Read: Exclusive: Suriya teaming up with director RJ Balaji? Here's what we know) Karthi might play the next superhero in Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe.

Karthi and Prasanth Varma to team up?

Prasanth, who last directed HanuMan, was one of the guests at an event hosted to promote Meiyazhagan in Hyderabad. While talking about Karthi, the director teased a potential collaboration and said, “I met him a few months ago in Chennai. Hopefully, we will see him in PVCU soon. He has yet to say yes to the project, though.” After the actor had taken the stage, he admitted to liking the project. He said, “Like I told you, I liked your script, so we will work it out. His energy and concepts are superb, so I look forward to it.” Karthi also told the audience that it would be a ‘mass’ film.

On Suriya liking Meiyazhagan

Meiyazhagan is directed by C Prem Kumar of 96 fame, and Karthi’s brother, actor Suriya, is one of the producers of the film. Talking to the press, Karthi joked that one day, Rolex (Suriya’s character) from Vikram visited the sets, and they had to halt the shoot due to the crowd that gathered there. When asked if his brother involved himself in the film’s making, he responded, “He’s only involved in production. But yes, one night Rolex visited our set. Everyone found out and gathered. We had to halt shooting for a while due to that.” Karthi also claimed that Suriya hugged him when he saw his first film (Paruthiveeran in 2007) and again when he watched his latest.

Upcoming work

Apart from Meiyazhagan, which will be released in theatres on September 27, Karthi will soon be seen in PS Mithran’s Sardar 2 and Nalan Kumaraswamy’s Vaa Vaathiyaar. He will also reprise his role as Dilli for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2 when it goes on floors. Prasanth is directing Balakrishna's son and Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja for a superhero film in PVCU.