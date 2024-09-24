Exclusive: Suriya teaming up with director RJ Balaji? Here's what we know

Tamil star Suriya is busy with his pan-Indian magnum opus Kanguva, which is set to release on November 14 on a grand scale. Now, there is talk that Suriya will be teaming up actor-director RJ Balaji for a film. Is this true? (Also Read: Shankar threatens legal action for ripping off Vel Paari; internet thinks he's talking about Devara or Kanguva) Suriya and RJ Balaji to team up together

Suriya, RJ Balaji teaming up

Sources in the know told Hindustan Times exclusively that this news is indeed true and there are talks going on between the Tamil star and RJ Balaji and an official announcement is in the offing. The producer of this exciting project would be Dream Warriors, which is known for its good, strong content in Tamil cinema.

Actor-director RJ Balaji is known for his satirical comedy and storytelling that is engaging as well. His films like Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara and Veetla Visesham, were super hits and showed his prowess as a director as well. It looks like the third project he will take on as director would be Suriya’s film.

What's Suriya upto?

As for Suriya, he is currently busy with director Siva’s Kanguva. This movie also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, and has reportedly been made on a massive ₹350 crore budget by Studio Green and UV Creations. Expectations are high from this period action film releasing in November. It was initially scheduled to release on October 11.

Speaking about Kanguva, Suriya said recently, “Kanguva is the result of a lot of hard work of over 1000 people for 2.5 years to deliver a really special film for Tamil cinema. I believe that hard work will not go to waste. I believe you would give the love and respect the film deserves… I hope you support me, and make the birthday a celebration, almost like a festival. Your love and support is always needed.”