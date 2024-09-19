Kanguva release date: Suriya, Bobby Deol's fantasy-action film to now release on November 14

Director Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva has a new release date. The fantasy-action film, which was supposed to be released on October 10, will now be released in theatres on November 14. The film’s producers confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Suriya plays the perfect groomsman; Jyotika looks happy at an engagement. Watch) Suriya plays two roles in his upcoming film Kanguva.

Kanguva gets a new release date

Making the announcement that Kanguva will now be released in November, the film’s producers Studio Green wrote on X, “The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24. #KanguvaFromNov14.” The film’s release was postponed to avoid a clash with TJ Gnanavel’s Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan which will be released for Dasara.

While many were happy that Suriya’s film would be released on Children’s Day, some were disappointed to see it not be released on Diwali, too. One fan commented, “Good... expected one...Hoping they would start their promotions sooner and release glimpses of other characters apart from Historical portions.” Another wrote, “Ground reality. Suriya won't even clash with SK, JR, Kavin for Diwali.” One X user wrote, “Congrats Surya fans finally.”

About Kanguva

Kanguva will see Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles. The film, which was initially announced in 2019 and shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic was revived in 2022 and shoot was wrapped up in 2024. Devi Sri Prasad, Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf, are the film’s music composer, cinematographer and editor, respectively.

The film will see Suriya play a warrior tribesman and a contemporary man. Except for the initial posters, which showed the actor in dual roles, the filmmakers held the cards close to their chests, not revealing much about the film’s story. Even the film’s teaser and trailer focused on the period portions that see Suriya and Bobby battling it out.

Upcoming work

Fans have waited a while to see Suriya on the big screen again. He was last seen in the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. After that, he only played cameos in Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Sarfira. Apart from Kanguva, Suriya is also shooting for a film with Karthik Subbaraj. He has also produced his brother Karthi and Aravind Swamy-starrer Meiyazhagan.