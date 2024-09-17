Suriya plays the perfect groomsman; Jyotika looks happy at an engagement. Watch

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika were recently clicked at a couple's engagement ceremony. Videos of the couple attending an engagement and clicking photos with the bride and groom have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. (Also Read: Bobby Deol says Suriya is a ‘great actor’ and Balakrishna is ‘young at heart’) Suriya and Jyotika were spotted at a couple's engagement ceremony.

Suriya, Jyotika attend engagement ceremony

One video that Suriya’s fan club shared on X shows him being the perfect groomsman. Dressed in a blue shirt and black pants, the actor hands rings to the bride and groom to exchange. The actor can be seen looking happy as he stands near them and witnesses the moment. Jyotika opted for a gold saree for the occasion and was all smiles as she interacted with the guests present there, standing by the couple and Suriya.

The fan sharing the video claimed it was taken at a relative’s engagement on Monday evening. Another fan on Instagram shared a video of Suriya and Jyotika posing for pictures with the couple. After clicking pictures, Suriya can be seen folding his hands and wishing the couple well before he leaves. They claimed that the engagement was of a relative on Suriya’s side of the family and that it took place in Tiruppur.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon play dual roles in Siva’s Kanguva. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, was supposed to be released on October 10 for Dasara. But the release has been postponed to avoid clash with TJ Gnanavel’s Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.

Confirming the same at an audio launch, Suriya said, “On October 10, Rajinikanth sir’s Vettaiyan is releasing. Respecting the Superstar’s 50-year legacy, and the fact that he has been entertaining us right from our birth, I think his film should come. He has been the identity of Tamil cinema, and I hope you will support my decision.”

He is also producing his brother, actor Karthi and Aravind Swamy’s next film, Meiyazhagan, apart from shooting for a yet-to-be-titled gangster film with Karthik Subbaraj.