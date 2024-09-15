Rajinikanth celebrates Onam with swag, grooves to Vettaiyan song on the sets of Coolie. Watch

Rajinikanth recently showcased his trademark swag on the sets of Coolie during a light-hearted moment with crew members. The veteran actor was seen celebrating Onam by grooving to Manasilaayo song on Coolie sets. (Also read: Manasilaayo: Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier groove to a dance number from Vettaiyan. Watch) Rajinikanth celebrated Onam on Coolie sets by dancing to Manasilaayo song.

Rajinikanth grooves to Manasilaayo on Coolie sets

Sun Pictures released a BTS video from the sets of Rajinikanth's action-drama Coolie, which is currently under-production. The actor and his crew members were seen watching the Manasilaayo track from Vettaiyan on their smartphones and later broke into impromptu dance steps. The veteran actor was seen dressed in traditional attire as he wore a green shirt paired with white mundu and black sunglasses. After the song ended Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of the crew watching his dance step started clapped for Rajinikanth. The production company captioned the post as, “Superstar celebrating Onam in style from the sets of #Coolie (fire and blast emojis).”

A fan commented, “Need this energy at 70’s (shocked emoji) Thalaivaa. Another fan wrote, “Age is just a number. Appearance with half bald doesn't matter. If u have energy and enjoyable soul that's enough. Charismatic soul…Thalaivaa (fire and heart emojis).” A fan also commented, “I'm sure I won't live till the 70s if I do I just want 5% of his energy and style (fire and crying emojis).” A user wrote, “Epic is when Thalaivar teaching the dance (laughing, fire and heart emojis).”A user also commented, “Best part is Thalaivar calling Loki to dance (laughing and heart emojis).”

Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Rajinikanth's character from Coolie

Lokesh had unveiled the character name of Rajinikanth from Coolie a week ago. While sharing his picture on Twitter, he captioned it as, “Superstar @rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie…Thank you so much for this @rajinikanth Sir…It’s going to be a blast (blast, smiling and heart emojis).”

Rajinikanth's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, fans will next see Rajinikanth in the upcoming action-drama Vettaiyan. It is directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami in pivotal characters.

Vettaiyan is scheduled to release on October 10.