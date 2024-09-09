Manasilaayo: Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier groove to a dance number from Vettaiyan. Watch

Manasilaayo: The first song from TJ Gnanavel’s Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan was released on Monday. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, a teaser for the song Manasilaayo was released on Sunday, and it is already generating fans’ interest for the complete number. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Rajinikanth ‘the purest, most humble person’, shares what happened during the shoot of Kaavaalaa) Manasilaayo: Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier in a still from Vettaiyan.

Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan released

Manasilaayo shows Rajinikanth and Anirudh in a stylish avatar. Rajinikanth opts for a black suit and dark sunglasses while Anirudh is dressed in a veshti. Manju Warrier also features in the dance number, dressed in a red and gold saree.

The song sees vocals by Yugendran Vasudevan and Deepthi Suresh, with lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and Super Subu. The main draw of the song is that the late Malaysia Vasudevan’s voice has been regenerated using AI for the song.

“Bringing back the legendary MALAYSIA VASUDEVAN’s voice for SUPERSTAR after 27 years!” wrote the producers on Saturday, sharing the news. For the unversed, the Malaysian-Indian playback singer-actor died in 2011 in Chennai. His last film with Rajinikanth was 1987’s Oor Kavalan.

About Vettaiyan

Apart from Rajinikanth and Manju, Gnanavel’s film Vettaiyan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Abirami, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak and Rakshan. The film will be released in theatres for Dasara on October 10. It is Rajinikanth’s 170th film.

While Vettaiyan’s story is yet to be revealed, it is rumoured to follow the life of a retired police officer who fights corruption. Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva was supposed to release on the same date but the film has been postponed to avoid a clash. It might be released later in October, but a new release date is yet to be announced.

Rajinikanth will also soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra also star in the film.