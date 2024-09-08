Tamannaah Bhatia calls Rajinikanth ‘the purest, most humble person’, shares what happened during the shoot of Kaavaalaa

Tamannaah Bhatia worked with Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The actor tried to decode his immense popularity and stardom during her appearance on the latest episode of Raj Shamani's podcast interview. Tamannaah called Rajinikanth the ‘most purest’ one would ever meet, and shared how he validated the expression and love from fans during the shoot of their song Kaavaalaa. (Also read: Rajinikanth when asked about the Hema Committee report: ‘I don't know anything about that, sorry’) Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth during the shoot wrap of Jailer.

What Tamannaah said about Rajinikanth

During the chat, when Tamannaah was asked about working with Rajinikanth and sharing her take on why people love him so much, she said, “The most fascinating thing about Rajini sir is that he is the purest person you’d ever meet. At his age, after the sheer amount of movies he has done, and receiving so much adulation and immense fan following, he continues to remain so humble.”

Tamannaah went on to stress that this humility is not just a put-on but a genuine part of Rajinikanth’s personality. “There is no doubt that he is a demi-god, but humility is not a put-on. It is an actual thing… Take, for instance, the time when we were shooting for the Kaavaala song in Jailer. He did the step once and after the first cut, all the background dancers cheered and they were screaming and hooting. He was like he turned back and he waved at them and he gave them that acknowledgement that he values their existence. He validates his fans,” she added.

More details

Kaavaalaa was one of the biggest songs of the year and became viral on social media. It was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang it alongside Shilpa Rao. Arunraja Kamaraj wrote the lyrics of the song.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 and Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.