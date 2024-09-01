Rajinikanth when asked about the Hema Committee report: ‘I don't know anything about that, sorry’

The Justice K Hema Committee report that details sexual harassment and exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry left the nation shocked. But when actor Rajinikanth was asked by the press to share his opinion on the same, here’s what he said. (Also Read: FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan admits there's casting couch, denies power groups in Malayalam film industry) Tamil actor Rajinikanth was asked about the Hema Committee report recently.(AP)

Rajinikanth on Hema Committee report

Rajinikanth was spotted by the press as he arrived at the Chennai airport on Sunday. Journalists clamoured by his car to take his opinion on various topics, including his upcoming film Coolie. While the actor was more than happy to chat away about everything else, he seemed unenlightened about the Hema Committee report.

In a video shared by Polimer News, when a reporter asked if a similar committee should be set up to explore exploitation in the Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth asked her to repeat the question with a confused face. When she said, “Hema Committee, Malayalam,” he replied, “I don’t know…I don’t know anything about that. Sorry,” with a smile. He answered one question after that before making his way.

The Hema Committee report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have recently asked the Telangana government to publish a similar report on the Telugu film industry. The collective had submitted findings to the government two years ago. The government is yet to respond to the request.

Radhika Sarathkumar has been pointed out WCC’s role in the report seeing the light of the day, telling ANI, “The Hema Committee was started by WCC, a group of women who are standing up for women's rights and working conditions...they had gone to the Hema Committee. But, after the report was constituted, it was not published. It had gone to the government and it was lying there for four years till they went to court. The court had to tell them to release the findings.”

After initial delay, ex-president of AMMA Mohanlal and Mammootty also responded to the committee findings, hoping the victims get justice.