Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie; here are the 6 characters from the film

All the main characters from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie have officially been introduced. After sharing 5 character posters, the director released a new poster on his X (formerly Twitter), introducing Rajinikanth’s character as Deva from the film. (Also Read: Suriya confirms Kanguva postponement to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan) Rajinikanth's character poster from Coolie was released by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rajinikanth as Deva in Coolie

“Superstar @rajinikanth sir as #Deva in #Coolie. Thank you so much for this @rajinikanth sir. It’s going to be a blast,” wrote Lokesh on X, sharing a new poster of Rajinikanth from the film.

In it, Rajinikanth can be seen holding a number tag that coolies wear with 1421 written on it. It’s the only pop of colour in an otherwise monochrome poster. The actor is dressed in a dark shirt in the poster with a dog tag around his neck.

The 6 characters of Coolie

While Rajinikanth’s Deva leads Lokesh’s film, the director also introduced the other characters that make up this world. Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir plays Daya in the film, a watch being his accessory. Telugu actor Nagarjuna plays Simon, who’s also accessorised with a watch and a red scarf.

Shruti Haasan’s Preethi looks intense in her poster with a shovel in her hand while Sathyaraj’s Rajasekhar has a red wire entangled around his hand. Kannada actor Nimma Upendra plays Kaleesha, and a fish hook forms his accessory. All the posters are in monochrome with only the accessories given a touch of gold.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's work

Coolie is Lokesh’s 7th film, with the director making his debut with the 2016 anthology Aviyal. His second film was the 2017 film Maanagaram. However it was 2019’s Karthi-starrer Kaithi that got his film, forming the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

He followed it up with Master in 2021. His next films, Vikram in 2022 and Leo in 2023 were part of the LCU. He is now filming for Coolie. The film’s team recently shot for it in Visakhapatnam. It remains to be seen if Coolie will be a part of LCU.