Bobby Deol opens up about distance with Dharmendra while growing up: 'You get confused between respect and being scared'
Bobby Deol talked about growing up during the time when his dad Dharmendra was ‘always busy’ and only had a ‘few hours’ to see him.
Bobby Deol opened up about his relationship with actor-father Dharmendra during his childhood. In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor shared how he struggled to form a close bond with Dharmendra, who was ‘always busy’ with his films and career at that point. Bobby shared that it was a mix between fear and respect. (Also read: Bobby Deol opens up about his alcoholism, recalls how his family felt sad for him: ‘It's like you are drowning’)
What Bobby said
During the chat, when the host brought up the question about his relationship with Dharmendra, Bobby said, "That was normal at that time. It was also because my dad came from a small town. The society, and the culture, and the way people thought and lived was very different in small towns. The city changes your whole lifestyle. His dad was always strict with him, so it came naturally to him. My dad wasn’t strict, but he was never a friend while growing up. He was very busy, he was always at work. There would be few hours when I would get to see him only for a few hours, and that would also be late at night or early in the morning.”
'I was not scared it was more of respect'
Now that his parents are older, Bobby said, the roles have reversed. “I was not scared. It was more of respect. When you’re growing up, you get confused between respect and being scared. But it wasn’t being scared. It was respect, but we didn’t know how to communicate easily with our parents at that point. But the story has changed now. The whole thing is reversed. They’ve become older, so vulnerable. You have to look after them… Things change, that’s the circle of life.”
Bobby was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He will play the role of a villain in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Bobby also has Kanguva along with Suriya. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu.
