Bobby Deol opens up about his alcoholism, recalls how his family felt sad for him: ‘It's like you are drowning’

Bobby Deol caught everyone's attention with his power-packed performance in Animal. However, the actor also had a rough few years recently, when he was dealing with alcohol addiction. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor said that one cannot sit back and regret everything that one has done wrong, because that phase also teaches a person so much. The switch to do better is within that person itself. (Also read: Bobby Deol talks about Bollywood brainwashing people; being let down by writers, directors: ‘I wanted to get out of it’) Bobby Deol was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. (File Photo/AFP)

What Bobby said

During the chat, when Bobby was asked about the difficult phase, he said, “You can sit back and regret on everything you have done wrong. But how do you learn from your mistakes? It’s just that you had to go through all those things, and you had to come out of it. You can do it. No one can hold your hand. I can't tell my fans who are going through that phase how to get out of it because they all know how to get out of it. Everybody knows how to get out of that phase. It is just that you have to believe in yourself.”

‘It’s like you are drowning…’

He went on to add, “Everybody feels weak, everybody feels they can't… it is so difficult… that you can't come out. It’s like you are drowning and people let themselves drown. I think everybody can swim out of it. I think there are small things here and there… suddenly there will be a switch turned out and you are like, ‘I can do it!’ For me it was everybody around me in my house who were so worried about me. They would keep encouraging me. But they were so sad in their eyes looking at me while I was torturing myself. They could not help me beyond comforting me with their words.”

The actor then shared how his image as a father and thinking about his kids made him start to work harder. He shared that it was his film Poster Boys (2017), which turned things around for him.

Bobby has been on a roll ever since he was featured as an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. He will play the role of a villain in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Bobby also has Kanguva along with Suriya. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu.