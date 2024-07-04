 Tollywood 2024 first half report: Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan, Tillu Square take the lead - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi
Tollywood 2024 first half report: Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan, Tillu Square take the lead

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jul 04, 2024 06:17 AM IST

Hundreds of Telugu films have been released this year, but only a handful of them have become top-grossers at the box office.

We’re halfway through 2024, and only a handful of films have made a mark at the box office. Amid some highly-anticipated releases like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine and Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star, there have been some wins, some failures, and films that broke dry spells. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD, Jatt & Juliet 3 enter North America's top 10 weekend grossers, earn $6.9 million combined)

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Prabhas, Teja Sajja in Tillu Square, Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan.
Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Prabhas, Teja Sajja in Tillu Square, Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan.

HanuMan

Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan made the audience sit up and take notice of the way it smashed its way through the box office, withstanding competition from Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. The underdog, which had a modest budget of 40 crore, managed to make 295 crore at the box office worldwide, according to sacnilk.com.

Tillu Square

Mallik Ram’s Tillu Square, the sequel to DJ Tillu, saw Siddhu Jonnalagadda reprise his role as the titular character. The film, which was also made on a modest budget, collected 125.75 crore at the box office worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com. The film was already expected to do well due to the popularity of the prequel, which also starred Neha Shetty. The sequel saw Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

Kalki 2898 AD

Out of all the big-budget films released this year, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD took the top spot, making 680 crore at the box office worldwide in its six-day run. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer released in multiple languages on June 27. The film is expected to continue to do well at the box office, having no competition until Kamal’s Indian 2 releases on July 12.

Rest of the year

2024 is an exciting year for Telugu cinema, with some exciting films lined up for the rest of the year. Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1, Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG and Shankar’s Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer are some of the films the audience has to look forward to.

