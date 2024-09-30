Game Changer song Raa Macha Macha: Ram Charan recreates Chiranjeevi's famous veena step. Watch

Raa Macha Macha: Director Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, will be released in December this year. A second song from the film, titled Raa Macha Macha, was released by the filmmakers on Monday. (Also Read: Ram Charan and his dog Rhyme get new Madame Tussauds wax statues. Watch video) Ram Charan recreated his father's famous veena step from Indra for Game Changer.

Raa Macha Macha song

Raa Macha Macha, which has been named Dam Tu Dikhaja in Hindi, is the second song from Game Changer after Jaragandi. “The biggest folk fever is now taking over. Dance your hearts out!” wrote the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the film while releasing the song. Composed by Thaman S, the song sees vocals by Nakash Aziz and lyrics by Anantha Sriram.

The lyrical video shows Ram’s character getting down from a chopper in the middle of a crowd. The song will be his character’s introductory number in the film, which was filmed at Beach Road in Vizag. Numerous dancers in traditional folk wear are also a part of the number.

But interestingly, Ram recreates his father’s famous veena step from Dayi Dayi Damma (Indra) in Raa Macha Macha. Even the lyrics here go, “Veena step-u vestheni, whistle sound-u dhada dhada (Whistles galore when I do the veena step).”

Fans were thrilled to see the song reference Chiranjeevi too, with one fan commenting, “Super, daddy "Veena step" ni dito dinchi danchthadu. (Super, he recreated his father’s veena step so well)” Another wrote, “#Ramcharan veena step thought ke bhale undi. (Just the thought of Ram Charan recreating the veena step is nice.)” One fan pointed out, “Erra kanduva - Babai fans kosam. Veena step - Daddy fans kosam. (Red cloth for uncle’s (Pawan Kalyan) fans. Veena step for father’s fans.)”

About Game Changer

Game Changer has an ensemble cast that includes Anjali, SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, in addition to Ram and Kiara. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the film’s story while Shankar wrote the screenplay and Sai Madhav Burra wrote the dialogues. Shooting for the film was resumed in 2021 and it wrapped this year in July. Game Changer will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on December 20.