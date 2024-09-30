Ram Charan and his dog Rhyme get new Madame Tussauds wax statues. Watch video

Ram Charan is the latest Indian star to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. The museum announced the same with a special video during this weekend's IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. His dog Rhyme will also get a life-size of his own. (Also read: Ranveer Singh poses with his wax statues at Madame Tussauds London. Can you guess which one is really him?) Ram Charan and Rhyme gave measurements to Madame Tussauds artistes for their wax statues.

Ram X Rhyme at Tussauds

The video shows Ram Charan walking into the studio with Rhyme. Museum staff and wax artistes take the actor and the pup's measurements and try to get the right match for Rhyme's fur colour. Ram Charan says in the video that he is 'very honored to join Madame Tussauds family'. He added that he looks forward to get closer to his fans through his wax figure.

Watch the video here:

Rhyme's IG game

Recently, there were reports that Rhyme was snatched by Ram Charan's fans for pictures during his morning walk with a caretaker. A video of the same also emerged online. However, it was later learnt that it was not Rhyme but his brother Toffee who went through the ordeal.

Rhyme ‘claimed through an IG post (like run by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana)' that not only was he not in Hyderabad when the incident occurred. He hilariously claimed to be busy with his nana (father) on the sets of Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16.

Sharing the video, Rhyme’s Instagram caption read, “Hello babu, that’s my brother Toffee! I’m with nana. Beast mode #rc16. Ok toffee enjoy! Handle my brother with care boys.” The video also shows ‘proof’ of Rhyme with Ram, with “He’s my younger brother Toffee, I’m with my father,” written on it in Telugu.

Ram Charan will be seen next in Game Changer with Kiara Advani. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Also recently, Ram Charan and his father donated ₹50 lakh each to Telangana CMRF for flood victims. On September 4, Chiranjeevi took to X and expressed concern over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

Announcing his financial support to the two states amid the floods, he wrote, "We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states."