Ranveer Singh poses with his wax statues at Madame Tussauds London. Can you guess which one is really him?

Ranveer Singh has unveiled not one but two wax statues of himself at Madame Tussauds wax museum in London. The actor shared a few pictures from the museum as he posed alongside his wax statues and asked his fans to guess which of them was the human. He also penned a note to mention how he has come a long way from seeing his parents pose with other celebrities' wax statues and finally having one of his own at the same museum. Also read: Deepika Padukone says she and Ranveer Singh 'schedule' time with each other due to their busy work life Find out which is the real Ranveer Singh posing with his wax statues at Madame Tussauds.

Ranveer poses with his wax statues

Ranveer decked up in a black three-piece suit for the unveiling ceremony. He also sported a moustache and struck the same poses as his wax statues. While one of them is seen in a colourful sherwani and is closer to the real Ranveer, another shows the actor's figure in a black suit with a white pattern and a bow.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

Reactions to Ranveer's post

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor ‘liked’ the post. Actor Maniesh Paul commented, “Kya baaaaaat mere sherrrr (smiling face with open hands emoji and bicep emojis) @ranveersingh more power to you my brothaaaaaa.” Photographer and Ranveer's friend Rohan Shreshtha wrote for the actor, “Proud” along with clapping hands and bicep emoji. Kubbra Sait commented, “Bets bets BETS YOU ARE!!!”

A fan also reacted, “What’s better than 1 Ranveer? 3 OF THEM!!!!” Praising the accuracy in the statues, another fan wrote, “God that's accurate!”

Ranveer was seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani this year. He is currently working on Don 3, for which he has stepped into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan who had delivered two earlier installments in the hit franchise. The actor will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again.

