Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer postponed to 2025? Team breaks silence

The producer of the film clarified the news to News18 at the ongoing Moscow International Film Week.

Producer speaks up

Setting the record straight, the producer of the film, Dil Raju, said, “The shoot is complete and we’re releasing the film during Christmas this year. I’m definitely expecting this film to change the images of Shankar sir and Ram Charan. It touches upon an aspect of Indian politics and explores a social theme. I’m hoping it will strike a chord with the audience and will be a big success.”

He even teased about the upcoming film, calling it a “proper commercial” project.

“Shankar sir has done this kind of a film earlier but after Robot, he changed his style of storytelling. But he’s going back to what he was known for with Game Changer after a long time. It’s a typical hero-villain film. It has five songs that will be a visual treat for the audience. We’re confident that the film will get very good results,” he added.

About the film’s release

Shankar’s mega Telugu project was originally slated for a Dussehra release. Now, it will release around Christmas, a weekend already booked by Aamir Khan for Sitare Zameen Par. Other big releases around the weekend include Hollywood’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which brings back lion king in a thrilling new adventure, and Varun Dhawan’s Baby John in the pipeline.

What we know about Game Changer

Game Changer's story is penned by Karthik Subbaraj, and also stars SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, marking Shankar’s first film in Telugu.

Ram has shot for the film in Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag. When he and Kiara shot for the film in Vizag, pictures and videos of their look leaked online. It also became difficult for the production team to control the massive crowd that mobbed the actors as they shot outdoors.

It is expected to narrate the story of an honest IAS officer and his fight against a corrupt political system through impartial and fair elections.