Dulquer Salmaan reveals why he took a break after King of Kotha's lukewarm response

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his next film Lucky Bhaskar. The actor was last seen in 2023's King of Kotha, which failed to leave a mark at the box office and received mixed response upon release. The actor shared that he was facing health issues owing to which he took a much-needed break. (Also read: When Dulquer Salmaan addressed the ‘stereotype’ of all Malayalis being smart: ‘Definitely because of our literacy rate’) Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha did not receive positive feedback from audiences.

What Dulquer said

In a promotional interview, as reported by The Indian Express, Dulquer said, “I needed a short break. It’s nobody’s fault; some films fell through. I also faced health issues. Last year, I was able to do only one film. Perhaps that was my fault; I didn’t pay enough attention to my health.”

He went on to talk about how his father, superstar Mammootty, still remains so invested and focused on his career and plays a character with dedication even after so many decades in the industry. “My father is always thinking about his characters and movies, even when he’s at home. One day, he suddenly snapped his fingers and said, ‘I got it.’ I asked what, and he replied, ‘My character.’ He was talking about the movie he was going to start shooting in a few weeks. He has a one-track mind,” he added.

More details

Dulquer had a cameo appearance in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, which was directed by Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

The Venky Atluri-directorial Lucky Bhaskar will be Dulquer Salmaan’s third film in Telugu. Produced by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, the film will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

Dulquer’s first film in Telugu was the 2018 film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Keerthy Suresh as Savitri. He played Gemini Ganeshan in the biopic that also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. His second film in the language was the 2022 film Sita Ramam, which was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also starred Mrunal Thakur. Both the films were massive hits.