When Dulquer Salmaan addressed the ‘stereotype’ of all Malayalis being smart: ‘Definitely because of our literacy rate’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was once asked to address the ‘stereotype’ of Malayalis being ‘very smart’ in an interview. Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast in 2023, the actor admitted that the perception exists because of the literacy rate in Kerala. (Also Read: Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse team up for a retro film set in 1950s Madras. See pics) Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in King of Kotha and Kalki 2898 AD.

‘We flourish outside the state’

Dulquer was asked if all Malayalis are ‘good at math’ and as smart as they’re perceived to be, to which the actor admitted that ‘many’ of them will agree they aren’t but that the perception also exists because of the literacy rate in Kerala.

He said, “It’s because we have 100% literacy in our state, I think education is something that is almost guaranteed that you have to do. But a lot of times, I’ve noticed that we flourish outside the state. Look at all of the best content writers, editors, there will be Malayalis in all publications of India. Or all the nurses everywhere will be Malayalis.”

Dulquer also stated that because of the ‘size of the state’ where ‘everyone kind of knows everyone’ similar values are distilled. He also spoke in the same interview about how Malayalis love pop culture references from the 90s and food when asked what they ‘talk about’ and if it’s ‘all intellectual’. “You meet another Malayali; you ask where you are from back home. It’s almost become a joke to break ice like this,” he said.

Upcoming work

Dulquer was last seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha and he played a cameo in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in Lucky Baskhar directed by Venky Atluri, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni in Telugu and Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj in Tamil. The first season of the web series Guns & Gulaabs starred Dulquer, it remains to be seen if he returns for the second season.