Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse team up for a retro film set in 1950s Madras. See pics

Selvamani Selvaraj’s Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani-starrer Kaantha was launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday. The film, produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, an arm of Suresh Productions, and Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, is going on floors the same day. (Also Read: Miheeka Bajaj wishes Rana Daggubati on 4th anniversary, opens up on how he stayed by her through ‘chaos and madness’) Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are producing Kaantha starring the latter, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani.

The cast and crew of the film attended the pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios, dressed in traditional clothing.

Kaantha’s story and more details

According to a press note shared by the film's team, Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history. The first look of the film will be released soon. Kaantha will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Regarding producing Kaantha, Rana said, “Kaantha is the ideal film to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Suresh Productions and mark the new beginning with Spirit Media.” Dulquer also expressed enthusiasm, “This is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an action lot of scope to perform.” Selvamani added, “With Kaantha, we aim to transport audiences to a bygone era, capturing its essence while telling a story that resonates with contemporary emotions.”

Prashanth Potluri and Jom Varghese also produce the film with cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez, music by Jhanu, art direction by Ramalingam, writing by Tamizh Prabha and editing by Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

Kaantha’s pooja ceremony

The cast and crew of Kaantha, along with the guests, dressed in traditional ivory and gold clothing for the pooja ceremony. Rana’s uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, gave the inaugural clap. Rana’s wife Miheeka Bajaj, father Suresh Babu, Kalki 2898 AD producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt and Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri also attended the ceremony.

Rana will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. Dulquer will soon be seen in Lucky Baskhar and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. Bhagyashri will soon be seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s yet-to-be-titled film, she was recently seen in Mr Bachchan. Samuthirakani will also star in Game Changer and Ramam Raghavam.