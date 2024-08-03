Naveen Polishetty shares hilarious reel on sad life after breaking arm: Can't eat, can't clap, even Venkatesh mocks him

Actor Naveen Polishetty met with an accident in the US in March this year. The actor shared a video on Instagram, poking fun at his injury because his fractured right arm has been in a sling for months now. (Also Read: Naveen Polishetty opens up about his bike accident for the first time: ‘A tough and painful time for me’) Naveen Polishetty poked fun at his predicament in a recent video.

Naveen pokes fun at himself

Sharing a new reel, Naveen wrote, “NEW VIDEO. Life oka zindagi ayipoindi. See you soon, JaaneJigars. #LifeAfterFracture #BREAKINGnews.”

In the video, Naveen hilariously watches an old scene of Venkatesh talking about how he will beat up people ‘single-handedly’ with Chiranjeevi uttering a similar dialogue. Through the video, he gets frustrated when he’s asked to clap or ‘raise his hands’ at a party, one of his friends even pokes fun at his sling, and he’s also yelled at for eating with his left hand.

The actor ended the video with a note, “Humour gives courage to fight with problems in life. Keep smiling. I love making you guys smile. See you soon on the big screen with new films post full recovery. Your jaanejigar, Naveen Polishetty.”

Naveen Polishetty’s accident

Hindustan Times reported in March this year that Naveen is recuperating from an accident. He was riding a bike in Dallas when he lost control of it. He confirmed the news in July, sharing a picture of his arm in a cast, writing, “Unfortunately, I recently suffered severe multiple fractures in my right hand and injured my leg too. It has been a tough and painful time for me. Especially creatively, as I can’t shoot films and connect with you through my craft.”

He added, “Recovery has been slow and very tough but I am working closely with medical professionals towards complete recovery so I can perform at my energetic self for you all. While this may take a few more months, I am determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever before.”

Naveen was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty with Anushka Shetty as his co-star.