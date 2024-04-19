When Naveen Polishetty got Aishwarya Rai blushing with his compliments. Check out what he told her

Aishwarya Rai is known all over the world for her beauty. In a throwback video doing the rounds on social media, Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty can be seen singing praises about Aishwarya's elegance. (Also Read – Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit look stunning in rare pic from Devdas premiere. Check out more pics from 2002 event here) When Aishwarya Rai was called synonymous with beauty

What's in the video?

In the Instagram Reel, Naveen is sitting across Aishwarya. He says, “So the point I'm trying to make is in our country, your name has replaced words like beauty and beautiful. There was a point when people used to say Aishwarya Rai is beautiful. Today, the world says beautiful is called Aishwarya Rai.”

Aishwarya, looking radiant in a white attire, responds with a laugh and says, “Oh my god. You're good. He writes, he writes. Damn good."

The internet seemed to agree with Naveen's claim. A user commented, "Actually it is true.... When we mock someone.. we say 'you're not aiswarya okk'.” Another user from across the border wrote, “Here in Pakistan, we used to praise someone by saying, Aishwarya Rai h bilkul (she's like Aishwarya Rai) (teary-eyed laughter emoji).” “Exactly he is 2000% true…(heart eyes emoji),” commented a third one. “Bro is spitting truth (bow down emoji),” wrote another.

Richa Chadha on Aishwarya

Aishwarya's beauty was also in the discourse last year when Richa Chadha was asked in an interview with Jist News why her Sarbhit co-star Aishwarya gets trolled often. “People are jealous of her. What else! With a pumpkin-like face, she's the most beautiful woman in the history of India. I think she is very disciplined and graceful. You'll see she doesn't bitch about anyone, doesn't say anything bad for anyone. I like her,” Richa said.

Richa further said, "She belongs to a family with a South Indian mentality. She's the lady who eats curd-rice and papad at home. People may keep trolling her, how does it matter?"

Aishwarya Rai broke out when she was crowned Miss World in 1994. She made her debut in films in 1997. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.