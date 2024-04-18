Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit look stunning in rare pic from Devdas premiere. Check out more pics from 2002 event here

It's been 22 years Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas but even now, fans love talking about it. On Thursday, a picture from the Mumbai premiere of the film in 2002 surfaced on Reddit. It features lead stars Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, looking absolutely stunning. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas may not be most accurate adaptation of the classic but remains the grandest) Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit have starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.

Paro and Chandramukhi's ethereal beauty

The photo shows Aish and Madhuri in beautiful sarees and radiant smiles, posing happily at the premiere. Aishwarya is in a blush pink saree while Madhuri is in a silver-black one. The photo has been slightly retouched for clarity.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Fans of the two were in awe of their beauty. “This is where bollywood peaked,” read a comment on Reddit. “Aww Madhuri's smile melted me,” commented another. “Gorgeous women both of them! I will say to me Madhuri has always been the most classic Indian beauty I’ve ever seen. Her smile is just so captivating and magnetic. She reminds me of old age actresses like madhubala or Marylin Monroe. Her in khalnayak remains the most beauty women I’ve ever seen,” wrote another person. “The brightness of maduhri’s smile needs to be scientifically studied,” read a comment.

Also read: Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift.

More pictures from premiere

The premiere was also attended by film's lead star, Shah Rukh Khan. Guest list included Rekha, Madhuri's husband Dr Sriram Nene and painter MF Hussain. Check out more photos here:

The film also had a grand premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It was attended by Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, and Bhansali. Aishwarya's yellow saree look from the premiere has been etched in Bollywood history as one of her most stunning looks ever.

Shah Rukh played Devdas Mukerjee in the musical, grand retelling of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's epic novel. He was a zamindar's son with huge ego and a traumatic childhood, who loses the love of his life, Paro (Aishwarya) due to his pride. As she is married off to another man, Dev suffers a heartache so horrible, he nurses it with never-ending stream of alcohol and visits to ‘tawaif’ Chandramukhi's (Madhuri) court. Aishwarya and Madhuri's song Dola Re Dola from the film was a massive hit too.

The film won multiple awards and established Bhansali as one of the most prominent directors in Bollywood. Devdas was lauded for its grand sets, stunning costumes, memorable performances and beautiful songs.