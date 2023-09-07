News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Twitter reviews: Fans call Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty's film ‘best rom-com of 2023’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 07, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Twitter reviews: Anushka Shetty marks a return to the big screen after three years, but Naveen Polishetty is getting all the praise.

First reactions are in for Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's new rom com, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The film stars Anushka as a chef and Navin as a standup comedian, who strikes a rather peculiar deal. The film also marks Anushka return to the big screen after three years. (Also read: Jawan Twitter review: Shah Rukh Khan film wins praise for not forcing a Vijay cameo, called ‘massy with a message’)

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Twitter is raving about the new Telugu film.
Anushka is gorgeous

A fan wrote about the film on Twitter, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the best rom-com of the year HANDS DOWN! Brilliant writing and directing by Mahesh Babu P, felt so fresh. Anushka is as gorgeous and impactful as ever, she’s a genuine queen. Naveen is an absolute BEAST, comedic genius! This film is amazing.”

Another person wrote, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Naveen Polishetty is super fun in a simple, safe non-romcom that might not always keep up with his energy. There are many big LOL moments sprinkled throughout the narrative but overall, it didn't feel wholesome; something was missing. Could be the barely functional romantic arc and an emotional core that's hard to invest in. But it still offers plenty of laughs (even if it means it has to rely on some low-hanging double entendres).”

Naveen gets all the praise

One more fan praised Naveen's act. “Despite poor music and bgm (background music), very well engaging. Naveen Polishetty steals the show. His comedy timing at its best.”

A Twitter user also called it ‘worth a watch’. “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty completed. Second half is good too. Climax is emotional. It’s a good film. And will be a sure shot hit. @NaveenPolishety has given hilarious entertainment. His spontaneity is superb and one liners are quirky. Definitely worth a watch,” they wrote.

Another review of the film read, “ENTERTAINING WATCH! I loved Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty throughout. The movie made me laugh at moments, love the innocence of the characters and most importantly feel the pain of Sidhu @NaveenPolishety! Kudos 2 entire team for pulling it off with ease.”

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Murali Sharma, Jayasudha and Tulasi among others. It is produced by UV Creations and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

