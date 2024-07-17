Naveen Polishetty opens up about his bike accident for the first time: ‘A tough and painful time for me’

In March this year, Hindustan Times reported that actor Naveen Polishetty met with a bike accident in Dallas, USA. The actor opened up about the accident for the first time, sharing a picture of his arm in a cast and penning an emotional note. (Also Read: Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of nominees: Salaar, Ponniyin Selvan, Kaathal bag nominations) Naveen Polishetty shared an emotional note on social media.

Naveen Polishetty on his accident

Naveen, inactive on social media off-late, shared a picture of his hand in a cast on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). He also shared a note that reads, “Unfortunately, I recently suffered severe multiple fractures in my right hand and injured my leg too. It has been a tough and painful time for me. Especially creatively, as I can’t shoot films and connect with you through my craft.”

He added, “Recovery has been slow and very tough but I am working closely with medical professionals towards complete recovery so I can perform at my energetic self for you all. While this may take a few more months, I am determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever before.”

Naveen also shared that he’s excited for the films he’ll be shooting for post recovery. “Please trust updates only from me,” he wrote, adding, “I can’t wait to be back on screen and entertain you guys once again.” Naveen also wrote in the caption that it has been a challenging time for him ‘mentally and physically’.

Naveen Polishetty’s accident

While Naveen did not elaborate on what happened, a source from his team told Hindustan Times in March, “Naveen was riding his bike in Dallas, in the US, when he lost control of it. He tried his best, but it skid, resulting in an arm injury. This happened a few days ago, but we only just found out about it. His arm is fractured, and he’s recuperating in the US right now.”

Upcoming work

Naveen was last seen in the 2023 release Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, directed by Mahesh Babu and co-starring Anushka Shetty. The rom-com received good reviews and the actor was praised for his performance in the film. He is also filming for Kalyan Shankar’s Anaganaga Oka Raju with Sreeleela. The film has been in the works for a while now, having been announced in 2022.