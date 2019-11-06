Internet is my godfather: Naveen Polishetty

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Actor Naveen Polishetty belongs to a family of engineers. But, when he decided to become an actor, he didn’t know how he was going to convince his father. So, to keep his father happy, Naveen completed his engineering and moved to London, UK, for work. However, he soon realised his own happiness rested with pursuing acting.

He began with theatre, by mostly being part of plays that would enable him to travel across the country. “I have been acting since I was in school. I went to a boy’s school and often ended up playing the role of a girl because there were no girls in my school. I had dimples so everyone thought I could pass off as a girl,” he laughs.

Naveen, who has acted in both Hindi and English plays, realised that “theatre will not be able to feed him”, so he decided to make a transition to online platforms. But the transition was hardly easy. He recalls how he had to struggle to get auditions and find a house to live in Andheri, Mumbai, where he quips, “many dreams are crushed everyday”. He then adds, “One day, some friends of mine told me I should take part in an open mic stand-up comedy show and talk about my experiences as a struggling actor in Mumbai. So, I did. The audience found it funny and I won the gig.” After the event, Naveen got a chance to be a part of All India Bakchod (AIB) and gradually became a known face on the Internet. Thereafter, one thing led to another. He shares, “Chhichhore is a dream come true. Even my father seems to have accepted me for what I do now.”

Naveen says it has been a “phenomenal” year for him not only because of Chhichhore, but also because his first Telugu film, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, has received positive reviews in Hyderabad, Telangana. “It feels great to be able to debut in two separate industries in the same year,” he adds.

Throwing light on his character, Acid, in Chhichhore, who transitions from a young angsty boy to a calmer older man, he says, “I observed my aunt’s husband, who is really composed. His eyes suggest how much he has seen and experienced in life.”

When asked whether he thinks he is going to be typecast in comedy roles, he says it is “way too early to contemplate” on those lines. He adds, “I like humour, as a genre, a lot. Difficult topics can be conveyed with the help of humour. But, I want to explore all kinds of genres.”

Referring to the Internet as his “godfather”, he says, “I had nobody in Mumbai and it is because of the Internet and YouTube that I got a chance to audition for these films.”