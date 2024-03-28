Naveen Polishetty meets with a bike accident in the US, fractures arm

Actor Naveen Polishetty met with a bike accident in the US recently. The actor’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times that the actor broke his arm and is currently recuperating. Naveen is yet to share a statement on the same on social media. (Also Read: Internet is my godfather: Naveen Polishetty) Naveen Polishetty has injured his arm in a bike accident

‘He lost control of his bike’

Reports were doing rounds of Naveen having met with an accident in the US. The actor’s team confirmed to HT that it’s true. A member of his team told us, “Naveen was riding his bike in Dallas in the US when he lost control of it. He tried his best but it skid, resulting in an arm injury. This happened a few days ago but we only just found out about it. His arm is fractured and he’s recuperating in the US right now.”

‘Please be patient’

Thanking fans for wishing him on his birthday last year, Naveen said that ‘scripting takes time’ explaining why he has been missing in action for a while now. He wrote on Instagram, “You might hear less from me but know that’s only cause scripting takes time and I have some very diff and entertaining films coming up for you guys next year.”

Earlier this year, when a fan shared a clip praising his performance in Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, the actor responded on X, “Pls be patient. Bringing you guys the best quality new age stories takes time but will be worth it. Love. What a bloody brilliant day!” He also asked writers to mail him if they had any interesting scripts.

Upcoming work

Naveen was last seen in the 2023 release Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, directed by Mahesh Babu and co-starring Anushka Shetty. The rom-com received good reviews and the actor was praised for his performance in the film. He is also filming for Kalyan Shankar’s Anaganaga Oka Raju with Sreeleela. The film has been in the works for a while now, having been announced in 2022.

